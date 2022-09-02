Jamaica's monkeypox tally still seven, ministry error blamed for reports of additional cases

The Health and Wellness Ministry says the total number of monkeypox cases in Jamaica remains at seven, two fewer than the updated figure provided earlier today by portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

"There was a glitch in the initial discussion regarding two others. There seemed to be a misunderstanding that caused some confusion. We regret the error," explained Tufton in a statement to The Gleaner.

On Thursday, the minister reported that the case tally had climbed by two to seven.

In a statement today, the ministry said those latest cases are classified as locally transmitted in two males from Kingston and St Andrew.

That means the patients had no recent travel history and have no confirmed link to the previously announced cases.

Both patients are in stable condition with one isolated at home and the other in hospital, the ministry said.

The parish health department has started contact tracing associated with the two new cases.

Jamaica reported its first case on July 6.

Tufton has indicated that the first set of vaccines to treat the monkeypox disease is expected to arrive in Jamaica this month.

Monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus. According to the World Health Organisation, it is a viral infection, meaning that it can spread from animals to humans. It can also spread from humans to other humans and from the environment to humans.

