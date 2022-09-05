Linstead taxi operators protest route changes

Taxi operators in Linstead, St Catherine, have withdrawn their service, following changes in the routes to and from the town centre.

The action resulted in scores of people being left stranded Monday morning.

Commuters heading to Redwood, Guys Hill, Ewarton and Charlemont were mostly affected.

Previously, drivers would pick up passengers along King Street, in both directions, but that road has now been turned into a one-way street.

The drivers have described the rerouting by the authorities as dangerous.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We need to be part of the reasoning, as if we take up the change, a whole heap of robberies a go gwaan," one driver, Martin Lindo, said.

When the rural township was visited by The Gleaner, police personnel were observed manning various points.

"If they cooperate, I think that the one-way system will work," Inspector Maxine Thomas said.

The police said they will sustain their presence in the town until order returns to the area.

Manager of the Linstead Transportation Centre, Christopher Angus, said if the taxi operators use the park things would proceed smoother.

The park can accommodate 60 cars and 35 buses.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.