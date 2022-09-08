Government announces period of mourning to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Government of Jamaica has announced that with immediate effect, all flags on public buildings should be flown at half-mast to mark the commencement of a Period of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, being declared from September 8 to 19.

A Day of Mourning will be observed on September 18. During the Period of Mourning, it is the customary recommendation that no celebratory activities should take place, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement just now.

On the Day of Mourning the public should note that only authorised activities related to the Day are approved and that all social events should be postponed.

Additionally, the following observances have been authorised:

Tolling of the Bells

Bells will be tolled nationally at churches throughout all parish capitals today, commencing at 6:00 pm for a period of one hour.

Condolence Book

A Condolence Book will be established at King's House with effect from September 12 to 19. The book will be available to dignitaries in the lobby of King's House between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm as of Monday, September 12, on a predetermined schedule.

Condolence Books will also be established in the offices of the custodes in all parishes. Members of the public will be invited to sign the books from September 13 to 19.

Observance - Day of Proclamation and Ascension of the New Monarch

On Saturday, September 10, to mark the proclamation of the new Monarch, all flags should be fully hoisted between the hours of 8:00 am and 1:00 pm. The Jamaica Defence Force will deliver a 21-Gun Salute at 11:00 am.

Memorial Services

The OPM said further announcements will be made regarding the holding of the National Memorial Service and other official parish services.

