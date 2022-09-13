Immigration Corner | Requirements for first adult UK passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I live outside of the United Kingdom (UK) and I plan to apply for my first British passport. Please tell me about the process.

– GE

Dear GE,

With respect to getting their first adult passports, persons can apply if all of the following are in place:

• They are British nationals;

• They are age 16 or over (or will be within three weeks of applying);

• They have never had a UK passport before.

Please note that persons must also apply if their last UK passport was issued before January 1, 1994. An adult passport is valid for 10 years. Persons can use their child passport until it expires, even if they are over 18 years old.

If persons need a passport to travel urgently for medical treatment or because a friend or family member is seriously ill or has died, they should call the Passport Adviceline. Persons should check how long it will take to get a passport before applying. They should not book their travel until they get their passport.

Persons who are in the United Kingdom can either apply online – it costs £75.50; or apply with a paper form – it costs £85. Please note that there is a different way to apply if persons are overseas.

PERSONS WHO HAVE A NON-BRITISH PASSPORT

If persons have dual citizenship (dual nationality) and have a non-British passport, the name and gender on their non-British passport must match the name and gender they want on their British passport.

If they are different, they should change the details on their non-British passport before they apply for a new British passport.

WHAT DOCUMENTS ARE NEEDED TO APPLY

Applicants must send the original documents, as photocopies are not accepted. Persons who do not have original certificates (for example, their birth certificates), will need to get an official copy.

If the documents are not in English or Welsh, they will need to send a certified translation. Please note that laminated documents can be sent if that is the only format in which they are issued.

PERSONS BORN OR ADOPTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

The documents that are required to be sent will depend on when the applicant was born. If born before January 1, 1983, persons will need their full birth certificates or adoption certificates.

Persons who were born on or after January 1, 1983, will need their full birth certificates or adoption certificates and either:

• their mother’s or father’s full UK birth certificate, or the Home Office certificate of registration or naturalisation, or a British passport belonging to one of their parents that was valid when they were born, or a British passport number for either parent; or evidence of one of their parents’ immigration status in the United Kingdom at the time of their birth, for example, a foreign passport belonging to one of their parents that was valid when they were born.

• If applicants send documents relating to their father, they must also send their parents’ marriage certificate.

PERSONS BORN OUTSIDE THE UNITED KINGDOM

The documents needed to be provided by persons born outside of the UK will depend on their circumstances. Persons who have a certificate of naturalisation or registration will need to show it and the passport that was used on arrival into the United Kingdom or the foreign passport on which they are included.

Please be aware that the supporting documents will be returned separately from the passport. How they are returned will depend on the delivery option chosen when the application was completed.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, deputy global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com