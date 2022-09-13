KSAMC makes more changes to building application process

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) has made further changes to its building application process to increase transparency in how approvals are granted for developments.

This follows concerns about the approval process for high-rises by several citizen associations.

The groups have called for an overhaul of the process.

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, said several adjustments were made to the application process.

Now, concerned persons can voice objections before the building process starts.

These concerns will be taken before the municipality's building and planning committee, which decides on applications.

“When ever objections are lodged against a development, as part of the process, the objections have to be taken into consideration and it has to come to committee. When the matter comes to committee for a decision, the committee must be advised that an objection was lodged and what's the objection and what's the technical response to the objection. So at least the committee would have that before them in order to deliberate and make a decision. That means all objections are taken into consideration before approval or refusal is made,” Williams told The Gleaner.

Additionally, the mayor said the KSAMC has made it easier for concerned residents to voice objections.

He explained that notices of new developments are now available on the corporation's website.

Previously, these notices were placed at post offices.

Residents have complained that this avenue was not the best to allow the public to be made aware of planned developments.

“Normally, we would just place the decisions…after the committee would have met and made a decision then we'd place it on the website, whether approved or refused. Now, we are placing them on the website just after receiving them,” he said.

He said residents are now able to view basic information about a development such as the number of units or levels, making them better informed to raise any concerns.

Additionally, the Kingston mayor said the KSAMC will be conducting more inspections.

“You [developers] cannot move from phase one to phase two until we have signed off on phase two,” he said.

- Sashana Small

