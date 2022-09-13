PNP’s Luther Buchanan resigns as chairman of Westmoreland Eastern

There is to be a shift in the leadership in Westmoreland Eastern for the People's National Party (PNP) as chairman Luther Buchanan today resigned.

Buchanan gave no reason why he is walking away from the post.

“My resignation is effective as at September 14, 2022," Buchanan wrote in his resignation letter dated September 13, 2022, addressed to party president Mark Golding.

Buchanan, a former PNP deputy general secretary, says he remains a faithful Comrade, having served as a councillor and member of parliament.

His resignation comes two years after he was defeated by the Jamaica Labour Party's Daniel Lawrence in the September 3, 2020, general elections and only days ahead of the PNP's 84th-anniversary annual conference on Sunday.

The former Eastern Westmoreland MP was first elected in 2006 in a by-election to replace former Prime Minister P.J. Patterson who left representational politics.

The former MP went on to serve as State Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for special projects including ministerial oversight for rural development.

His resignation was confirmed by the chairman of the PNP region six, Collin Hitchman.

"One of the vice chairmen will continue until further arrangements have been made," Hitchman told The Gleaner.

It was not immediately clear if Buchanan will be the party's candidate for the next general election, Hitchman said.

- Albert Ferguson

