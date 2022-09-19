Update | Queen Elizabeth's funeral under way at ancient London church

LONDON — The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II has started at Westminster Abbey, where 2,000 mourners are gathered to say goodbye to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The queen's coffin sits at the centre of the abbey after being borne Monday by pallbearers and accompanied by her son King Charles III, and other members of the royal family.

They included Prince William, his wife Kate and their two elder children George, 9 and Charlotte, 7. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, also walked behind the coffin.

Dean of Westminster David Hoyle opened the service in the ancient abbey, where Elizabeth was married and crowned.

He said: “We gather from across the nation, from the Commonwealth, and from the nations of the world, to mourn our loss, to remember her long life of selfless service, and in sure confidence to commit her to the mercy of God our maker and redeemer.”

The Queen died on September 8.

