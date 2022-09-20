Policeman charged with assaulting man while enforcing COVID curfew

A policeman has been charged in relation to his alleged assault of a man in August Town, St Andrew, in February 2021, while enforcing a COVID-19 curfew.

Sergeant Derrick Williams was placed before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday to answer to the charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to common law.

The charge followed a probe by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a media release on Tuesday, INDECOM said the complainant was reportedly hit in the ear by Sergeant Williams during an enquiry into possible breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

It said the complainant sought medical attention, which revealed that he suffered traumatic otitis media, or inflammation of the middle ear, indicating that significant force was applied to the ear.

Sergeant Williams is set to return to court on October 10.

