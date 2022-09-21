Spirits lifted as Princess Margaret elevator back in service

Orderlies wilting under the strain of lifting patients up flights of stairs because the sole elevator at Princess Margaret Hospital was out of service in the summer are now rejoicing after more than $1 million was spent for its repair.

The brand new elevator was installed by the National Health Fund (NHF) at the Type B St Thomas hospital three years ago.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Tuesday, Melecia Linton, chief executive officer of Princess Margaret, said the lift was repaired and its operations resumed on September 10.

“We worked closely with our supplier who really assisted us throughout this time to get the parts from overseas. As they came in and conducted the necessary repairs, the elevator was brought back into operation as a result of those efforts,” Linton said.

Procurement was treated as a matter of emergency, the CEO said.

She said the management of the hospital is working with the South East Regional Authority (SERHA) to ensure frequent and routine servicing is done to eliminate a recurrence.

Additionally, she thanked the porters who, although they complained, worked under pressure to ensure that patients were transported safely to and from wards.

“Without the porters, we would not have been able to provide the necessary repair, so I really want to extend gratitude to those male attendants who would have ensured that throughout this period of time, there was continuity of service, so they really need to be bigged up for that,” she said.

In July 2019, the NHF spent $271 million for a renovation project at the hospital, which included the installation of the current elevator. The previous elevator also stopped working for three years prior between January 2016 and 2019.

During the commissioning of the elevator in July 2019, the NHF stated that their donation was geared towards not only raising the standard of services provided at the hospital, but to also create a better environment and improve the efficiency of the staff who deliver said services.

