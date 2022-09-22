Jamaica Customs says it has increased vigilance in border protection

The Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA) said it has increased its vigilance and process controls at the various ports of entry which may impact the turnaround time for clearances, and is therefore requesting the understanding of clients, “as the entity operates in accordance with all governing laws”.

In a statement today, JCA said it was cognizant of recent queries regarding a particular entity; however, in keeping with “our tenets of integrity and confidentiality, the agency will not comment on the specifics regarding any of our clients”.

“As a reminder, the agency implores all importers to provide accurate invoices regarding their shipments, to their agents for a prompt clearance process and reminds importers, couriers, shippers and customs brokers that all imports are subject to applicable customs procedures, including interventions consistent with its risk management, valuation and other processes,” the agency said.

It added, “The JCA wishes to assure the public that it remains committed to facilitating trade, collecting revenue on behalf of the Government and protecting Jamaica's borders and citizens.

“We reassure the public that we are driven by our core values, CAPIT - Customer-focused, Accountability, Professionalism, Integrity and Transparency in all our operations.”

