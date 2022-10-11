Probe launched into illegal land sales by persons linked to political parties

Highlighting the illegal sale and occupation of lands by persons with political connections to both the Jamaica Labour Party and the People's National Party, Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that two major investigative bodies have been tasked to crack this illegal activity.

In a parliamentary statement Tuesday afternoon, Holness said he has received reports that the scam was taking place at Mount Edgecome in St Ann, Retirement and Providence in St James and Naseberry Grove in St Catherine.

Holness said that the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force have been asked to conduct investigations into the illegal sale and occupation of lands.

The prime minister urged members of the public to report illegal land sale to MOCA, the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch as well as government agencies.

