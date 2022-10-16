22-y-o cop shot dead at wake in Frog City

A 22-year-old policeman was shot dead at a wake on Ricketts Avenue in the Maxfield Park community in St Andrew on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Constable Brian Martin. He was attached to the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

Four other persons were injured in the attack, the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), has confirmed.

According to police reports, Martin and the other injured persons, were standing at the wake in the area also known as Frog City, around 10 p.m., when they were pounced upon by unknown assailants.

The five were taken to hospital, but the cop succumbed early this morning.

CCU said investigations are ongoing to establish a motive and those involved in the attack.

