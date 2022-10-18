Radiation machine at cancer centre in St Andrew repaired

The linear accelerator (LINAC) used by radiation patients at the National Cancer Treatment Centre, which is located on the grounds of St Joseph's Hospital has been repaired.

Regional Director for the South East Regional Health Authority, Errol Greene, says the machine was out of service for a few days.

“It had to be serviced and it was in need of parts. The technician came from overseas to service it. The parts were sourced last week and the machine was fixed. It has been working and the team worked over the weekend, even yesterday to catch up on the lost time that it was out last week,” he told The Gleaner.

Yesterday was a public holiday as Jamaica observed National Heroes' Day.

Last September, a radiation patient accused the health ministry of a lack of urgency in repairing the machine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was revealed then that Jamaica does not have the local capacity to repair the equipment.

Depending on the lead time given for repairs, patients are facilitated at the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.

Cornwall Regional Hospital is located in Montego Bay, St James, and has the second of two LINAC machines available in the public health sector.

- Judana Murphy

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.