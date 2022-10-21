Body of woman found in bushes in St Mary

The St Mary police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a woman which was discovered at Edin Park in Oracabessa Friday morning.

Police sources say the discovery was made around 7 o'clock by a farmer walking to his farm.

It is reported that the body was found in bushes in blood with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The farmer raised an alarm and the police responded.

The woman's body was removed to the morgue.

Investigators said that residents reported hearing loud explosions some time between Thursday night into Friday morning.

The Oracabessa police are appealing to residents with information to come forward.

Gareth Davis Snr

