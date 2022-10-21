Motorist arrested after gun found in car on Old Harbour Road

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of breaches of the Firearms Act, following the seizure of a loaded gun in his motor vehicle on Old Harbour Road in St Catherine on Thursday.

Reports are that about 2:30 a.m., the police signalled the driver of a vehicle to stop.

The man complied, and during a search of the car they found the Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

The driver's home was subsequently searched by the police and an additional two rounds of ammunition were seized.

The motorist has been arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The man's name cannot be released unless he's been charged.

- Rasbert Turner

