UPDATE | Cop killed in western Kingston identified

The policeman who was shot and killed in the Kingston Western Police Division while on duty Thursday night has been identified as Corporal Oliver Mullings.

The Police High Command has condemned the murder, which took place on Third Street in the police division.

At about 10:45 p.m., the corporal was among a team of officers who responded to a call from residents in the area, when they were attacked by gunmen, a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) statement said.

One of the gunmen was reportedly killed in the incident.

The High Command expressed condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Corporal Mullings.

"The JCF is committed to conducting a thorough investigation and to apprehend the persons responsible for his death," the force said.

Mullings is the second cop killed in less than a week.

Constable Brian Martin, 22, was murdered at a wake in Frog City in the Maxfield Park community in St Andrew on Saturday night.

He was attached to the Half-Way Tree Police Station.

