NESol fraud case to resume next Monday

The National Energy Solutions Limited (NESol) multimillion-dollar fraud trial in which five people have been charged is set to continue on Monday, October 31.

Those on trial are former employees Rayon Hamilton, Lawrence Pommels, Kimberly Nelson, Horace Stewart, and Ricardo Harris.

They are accused of fleecing $19 million from the entity in a sophisticated fraud scheme. The police have confiscated over $40 million from Pommels, who, along with Hamilton, is facing a 24-count indictment.

When the trial resumes, the Crown’s main witness, former director of finance Angella Prendergast, will continue her testimony. During last Friday’s sitting, several copied documents, such as memoranda, cheque stubs, requisitions and other accompanying documents, were entered into evidence.

Crown Counsel Channa Orsmby is marshalling the proceedings. It was revealed that the documents bear the signature of Pommels, who is the former chief engineer.

The documents were entered as exhibits to the Crown’s file, which revealed that monies were fraudulently paid out and requisitions made for work not done.

It is being alleged that a fraudulent scheme within the company resulted in millions of dollars being paid out for work not done.

An investigation was launched by the police, which led to the arrest and subsequent charge of the quintet.

So far, only one of 47 witnesses has testified in the case.

The defence has added attorney-at-law Richard Lynch to the team.

