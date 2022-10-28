Social Development Commission staff receive special awards

WESTERN BUREAU:

Several staff members of the Social Development Commission (SDC) were recognised for their outstanding contributions to public service at an event to mark the organisation’s 85th anniversary celebrations recently.

“All of these persons, for me, in their own way have made significant contributions to the organisation. There are at least two persons whose contributions would have had a national impact, and as a token of my appreciation for their efforts [they are being specially recognised],” Desmond McKenzie, the minister of local government and rural development, who made the presentations, said.Tova Trench-Anderson, the Social Development Commission’s parish manager for Hanover, was singled out for a special award. The portfolio minister noted that it was Trench-Anderson’s critical thinking and analytical skills which led to the Chambers Pen community in Hanover becoming Jamaica’s first rural community to be developed as a pilot by the central government.

“It was out of the survey that was done by the SDC in Hanover, and based on the recommendations, [that] we chose Chambers Pen. Tova has been very instrumental in putting forward that programme,” said McKenzie.

Trench-Anderson, who was appointed parish manager in 2021, has been with the Social Development Commission since 2005, working as a research officer.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In Chambers Pen, social and infrastructural improvements are now being effected under a $300-million investment to transform the area into a model rural community.

The community, according to the SDC survey, consists of over 900 persons living in 350 households and has a rich tradition of farming, with a significant number of young female farmers.

When the project is completed, residents will have access to a proper road network, electricity, and a steady supply of potable water.

CRITICAL ROLE

Juanita Reid, deputy executive director of community research and national development, was recognised for her “unwavering commitment to research and development of protocol” during the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020-2022.

McKenzie said that as the principal community development agency working with Jamaica’s 775 communities, the SDC played a critical role in enhancing the Government’s decisions during the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we wanted to lift the restrictions [during COVID], we could use data to make the decision because every decision that the Government took was not based on the fact that we want to take a decision. We had empirical data, and Miss Reid was the centre of that,” the minister explained.

Reid has been working with the SDC for 28 years, having started in 1994 as a youth empowerment officer. She would also serve with distinction as curriculum coordinator in 1996, then as director of research in 1999.

“This is one lady who I believe stands out for what a public servant is. The first time I met her I was a bit taken aback, but over the years working with her, [especially] during COVID, I have developed a passion, love and deep respect and appreciation for Miss Reid,” added McKenzie.

Sharwin Renolds, the parish manager in St Mary, was specially recognised and honoured for his continued commitment and valuable service over 11 years with the state agency. His responsibilities include engaging young people in community development.

Reynolds previously served as a community development officer from 2011 and after seven years, was promoted to his current position, guiding the SDC St Mary team.

Judith Taylor, parish manager for the SDC’s Kingston and St Andrew office, after 15 years on the job received a special award for continued commitment and invaluable service to the organisation. Taylor started as a research officer before being appointed parish manager in 2020.

Kedist Colliard started with the Social Development Commission in 2019 as a community development officer in the tough communities of Denham Town, Hannah Town, Fletcher’s Land and Tivoli Gardens. She was recognised for her continued commitment and invaluable service.

Colliard’s “magical touch”, according to McKenzie, has brought peace between warring factions on Love Lane, a community in his Western Kingston constituency.

“I mentioned the warring fractions on Love Lane; it was her efforts that has brought peace in the community,” he noted.

PRINCIPLED STANCE

Clarendon’s Parish Manager, Baldvin McKenzie, after 31 years in St Catherine and Clarendon in various capacities was gifted with a special award for his service to Jamaica.

His more than three decades-long journey started in 1991. McKenzie, in 1996, served as zone officer before being promoted to regional governance manager in 2004. He also served with distinction as parish manager for St Catherine in 2011.

McKenzie said field supervisor Patrice Kamika, has served the Social Development Commission for 15 years.

“My first encounter with her was a very rough one,” the minister shared about Kamika.

He recalled that while he was mayor of Kingston and St Andrew, he requested the use of funds left over from a project that was done in Western Kingston under the auspices of the SDC, but Kamika was adamant that his request and desire at the time could not be accommodated.

“... And I am saying what I want the leftovers to do, and she insisted that there is nowhere in the project that what I want was written,” reasoned McKenzie. “She was very appreciative of my position, but she took a principled stance based on what was written in the project.”