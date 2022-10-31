Dr Robert Clarke is medical director at Silver Lake Hospital

Jamaica-born Dr Robert Clarke is the new medical director at the Newark, New Jersey-based hospital, Silver Lake. He took up his appointment on September 1.

Dr Clarke told The Gleaner that this appointment is another milestone of his medical career. “I welcome the opportunity to expand my skill set to better treat patients,” he said.

Dr Clarke is also physician adviser at three other New Jersey-based hospitals, as well as attending physician at two nursing homes, also in New Jersey. He also has a private medical practice – East Orange Medical.

As the head of Help Jamaica Medical Mission, Dr Clarke has led several medical missions to the island to provide medical assistance to underserved communities in St Catherine, Clarendon, Kingston and other parishes.

He is currently working on opening a medical practice in St Andrew.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A former president of the National Association of Jamaica and Supportive Organizations (NAJASO), Dr Clarke has worked with the Jamaican Consulate in New York to provide free medication to Jamaicans who were stranded in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Silver Lake is an acute speciality hospital that provides advanced and intensely focused care for high-acute patients who have not responded adequately to short-term treatment in the traditional hospital setting.

The hospital is specifically designed to focus on patients with complex medical conditions that require intensive treatment for an extended period of recovery time.