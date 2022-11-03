Sir Patrick Allen a life of service to education and the Church

When the news that Patrick Linton Allen would be Jamaica’s next governor general hit the ears of the people in early 2009, many questioned whether he would be an effective Queen’s representative and be readily available to the people and government since he was deeply entrenched in Seventh-day Adventist Church leadership. Would he be working on the Sabbath? Some asked.

On January 28, 2009, Allen resigned from his presidency of the West Indies Union. He also resigned as chairman of the board of Northern Caribbean University and other religious organisations. The mini furore quickly died, but not Allen’s commitment to the Church and the State at the same time. He has been straddling them diligently since then and is now in his 13th year at King’s House. He was appointed on February 26, 2009, and is the fifth Jamaican to hold this position since Independence in 1962.

Yet he was embroiled in another controversy in mid-2020 when one of the insignias he was wearing was said to be depicting racism. The insignia has an illustration of St Michael the angel and Satan on one of its sides. Satan is a dark-skinned man being trampled on by the white archangel. In responding to the uproar, the governor general said he would no longer wear the insignia “for personal use”.

Allen’s formal education spanned every level of the education system. He went from Fruitful Vale All-Age School to Moneague College in St Ann, graduating with a diploma in teaching in 1972; to Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, USA, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history and religion in 1985; a Master of Arts degree in systematic theology (1986) and a doctor of philosophy degree in education administration and supervision (1998). He also worked as an assistant registrar at Andrews University, a Seventh-day Adventist institution.

The classroom was his domain, so he taught at Water Valley All-Age School in St Mary for three years. From 1976 to 1983, he was principal at Robins Bay All-Age, Hillside Primary School, and Port Maria High School (1981-1983). He was formally ordained a Seventh-day Adventist pastor in 1989 and served as pastor for 20 churches, including the Spanish Town congregation. In addition to pastoring for 28 years, Allen occupied many high offices in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

They include as president of the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists with responsibility for St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Mary, and St Ann; education and communications director of the Central Jamaica Conference from 1986 to 1991; director of education and family life at the West Indies Union of Seventh-day Adventists, based in Mandeville, Manchester from 1990 to 1993; and director of education in the Adventist Church educational system in Jamaica, The Bahamas, The Cayman Islands, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

In 2000, he was elected president of the West Indies Union, with responsibility for churches and related organisations in Jamaica, the Turks and Caicos Islands, The Cayman Islands and The Bahamas. He was re-elected president in 2005. He also served as chairman of the board of Northern Caribbean University for eight and a half years and was a vice-chairman of the board of the Bible Society of the West Indies and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, Book and Nutrition Centre Limited, and the West Indies Union Investment Management Limited.

The man who was born on February 7, 1951, in Fruitful Vale, Portland, to Ferdinand Allen, a farmer, and Christiana Grant, a housewife, has lived a fruitful life and now has a string of letters behind his name to prove it. In August 2006, the Jamaican Government conferred upon him the rank of Commander of the Order of Distinction (CD) for service in education, religion, and social work. He was awarded the Order of the Nation (ON) in February 2009 at his installation as governor general.

On June 12, 2009, Queen Elizabeth II appointed him Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG). In September 2013, he was knighted with the Order of St John of Jerusalem (KStJ).

In addition to his earned degrees Sir Patrick received the Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Northern Caribbean University, 2009; the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Andrews University, 2010; and the Honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Oakwood University, 2010.

Sir Patrick Allen enjoys swimming, badminton, track and field, basketball, and cricket, and has been married to Denise Patricia Beckford since July 20, 1975. They have three children, Kurt, Candice, and David, together, and eight grandchildren. He will be known in Jamaican political history as the educator-cum-low-keyed governor general who was committed to his work in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.