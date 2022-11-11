Sentencing postponed for conductor who dumped girl's body in Rio Cobre

The sentencing of a bus conductor who pleaded guilty to killing a seven-year-old girl and dumping her body in the Rio Cobre has again been postponed in the St Catherine Circuit Court.

Vivian Vernon was expected to be sentenced on Friday for the murder of Kadeisha Cousins, following an initial postponement from November 4.

However, when he appeared before Justice Bertram Morrison on Friday the court was told that there are still outstanding documents relating to his case.

Sentencing for Vernon, who also pleaded guilty to attempted arson, has now been set for November 16.

Cousins is believed to have been killed between November 5 and November 7, 2014 and her body dumped in the Rio Cobre in St Catherine.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She was last seen alive in her uniform at a bus stop in Central Village in the parish, as she tried to get to school.

She was reported missing after she did not return home.

Vernon was taken into custody and further investigations revealed that he had attempted to burn the house of the deceased's relatives.

As a result, he was charged with murder and attempted arson.

-Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.