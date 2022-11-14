Police charge man seen in video intimidating passengers in a taxi

A professional clown who was today seen in a viral video ordering passengers out of a taxi in downtown Kingston, was arrested and slapped with criminal charges.

Ramone Silvera, 32, of Kellyman Terrace, is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on January 12 of next year to answer to charges of assault of common law, disorderly conduct, and using indecent language.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force in a release on their Instagram page confirmed that Silvera was charged but made no mention of whether he was released on bail. The Constabulary Communication Unit could also not say whether Silvera was given bail.

Silvera, who was armed with a piece of board, was seen in a video that emanated during today's all-island taxi strike ordering passengers to exit a taxi. The accused, who was behaving in a threatening and intimidating manner while using foul language, was shortly after accosted by the police.

The police, in the meantime, are urging taxi operators and passengers who have been intimidated or harassed by "thugs" during the public transport strike to report it.

In a Twitter post, the Jamaica Constabulary Force said several videos and voice notes have been circulating on social media, suggesting persons are being impeded from entering or forcibly removed from vehicles.

It said this is unlawful.

Taxi and bus operators across several parishes have been on strike to press their demand for a traffic ticket amnesty.

- Tanesha Mundle

