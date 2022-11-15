Growth & Jobs | Jamaica ramps up investment promotions

JAMAICA PROMOTIONS Corporation (JAMPRO) is staging a high-level investment conference from November 29 to 30, to highlight local investment and business opportunities.

The conference, dubbed ‘Invest Jamaica’, is scheduled for the Montego Bay Convention Centre under the theme ‘Jamaica, the Nearshore Delivery Hub of the Caribbean’.

JAMPRO Vice-President of Marketing Gabriel Heron explained: “The event is really a high-level platform to enable discussions on investment opportunities that Jamaica presents, as well as offer a platform for deep discussions to review the business environment within a range of sectors.”

He noted that special focus will be placed on the outsourcing/global services sector, as well as the manufacturing, agribusiness, logistics and tourism industries.

Heron said the conference will explore Jamaica’s financial ecosystem and the special economic zones (SEZs).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He argued that Jamaica presents a very unique competitive advantage, specifically because of its geographic location, which supports the conference’s theme.

Consequently, Heron added that “it is critical [for us to host the conference now], as it plugs into our need and our requirement to ramp up investments”.

“Over the two days, the conference will feature … seven plenaries focusing on the sectors which I mentioned before. This is where participants will hear from local and international industry experts, who will provide practical and disruptive solutions to the business and investment ecosystems.”

There will also be site visits to give participants an opportunity to see investment offerings, particularly in tourism, logistics and the SEZs.

The event will feature up to 40 industry leaders speaking on various areas, and face-to-face engagements among 400 specially invited investors and senior business executives across the globe.

The conference will further provide C-suite networking, business-to-business and business-to-government meetings.

The C-suite networking will explore business opportunities and exchange strategic perspectives from various field experts, while attendees will be exposed to investment opportunities in their specific areas of interest from the meeting sessions.

Persons interested in attending the conference may register at www.invest-jamaica.com.

JIS