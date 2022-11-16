The Gleaner announces new editor-in-chief

The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited has announced the appointment of Moya Thomas as its new editor-in-chief, effective December 1, 2022.

Thomas joins The Gleaner with 30 years' media and journalism experience, including over 20 years in editorial management and hands-on skills spanning the full range of content development and production processes.

She has previously served as General Manager of Love FM, Group Head of News at the then RJR Communications Group, Consultant Head of News at the Caribbean New Media Group in Trinidad and Tobago and had earlier stints at the British Broadcasting Corporation, the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation and the Jamaica Information Service.

Thomas holds a bachelor's degree in Sociology from The University of the West Indies, and a master's degree in Politics and Sociology from Birkbeck College, University of London.

"Moya is credited with being strong on people and general management and we are confident that her appointment will result in an efficient leadership transition for the newsroom and facilitate execution of the company's digital strategy as well as the broader RJRGLEANER Communications Group Strategy," a release from the company said.

