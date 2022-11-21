If Labourites were dead, this is the resurrection, says Port Antonio mayor

Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson has expressed shock at what he dubbed a massive turnout of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters from Portland East who travelled to the party’s 79th annual conference in Kingston. Thompson, who won the Manchioneal...

Port Antonio Mayor Paul Thompson has expressed shock at what he dubbed a massive turnout of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters from Portland East who travelled to the party’s 79th annual conference in Kingston.

Thompson, who won the Manchioneal division on a JLP ticket in 2016 and is also chairman of the Portland Municipal Corporation, said that he had never seen so many Labourites in one place - full of energy and excitement.

“Dem say Labourite dead, so this must be the ressurrection of the dead. Dem think we did done, but Labourite just a come,” Thompson said.

“In my division alone, we have 20 buses plus cars and bikes. All some people that have stayed away from the public eyes turned out in green and boarded buses for the party conference. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, after two years, I really didn’t know what to expect for conference as there are real challenges facing the people.

Thompson praised the Holness administration for cushioning the economic blow to citizens with the distribution of care packages and the disbursement of compassionate grants during the pandemic. At the height of the outbreak, Jamaica haemorrhaged 135,000 jobs, the vast majority of which have been retaken.

He commended the health ministry, led by Dr Christopher Tufton, for being a steady hand during the pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 3,300 lives.

“Our healthcare workers performed at the highest standard and carried out their role in a professional manner. The sectors have reopened, and students have returned to the classroom after more than a year of online teaching.

“The JLP is the party of change and is best able to restore hope and alleviate poverty,” Thompson said.

A fleet of Coaster buses, cars, SUVs, and bikes rolled out of Portland Eastern shortly after 7:30 a.m., joining up later with fellow supporters from the neighboring constituency of Portland Western.

Ann-Marie Vaz is the sitting member of parliament for Portland Eastern, while Daryl Vaz, her husband, is the incumbent for Portland Western.

Meanwhile, St Mary South East Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn told The Gleaner on Sunday via telephone that the turnout of party supporters from his constituency was alarmingly high, with some unable to make the trip because of space constraints.

“We just couldn’t accommodate everybody as we took the decision to ensure that each individual was properly seated and that no body protrusion took place in keeping with a request from the police,” Dunn said.

