Somerton Primary gives veteran teacher grand send-off

SOMERTON Primary and Infant School, based in Somerton, St James, held a grand appreciation dinner to say farewell and show appreciation to one of its former stalwart teachers, Phyllis Cooke-Sterling, who spent over 38 years of dedicated service in the classroom.

The dinner, which was held at the Day-O Plantation Restaurant in Montego Bay on Wednesday, December 7, saw members of the school’s teaching staff and student body, along with Cooke-Sterling’s immediate relatives and members of the Chatham Seventh-day Adventist Church where she is a member, joining the veteran teacher in celebrating her first steps into retirement.

“I am elated for all that has been said, and I want to say to us, to my colleagues, thank you very much and I enjoy the moments that we had. Most of all, I even appreciate the criticisms I got from colleagues, as what it did for me was to push me further,” Cooke-Sterling told the gathering.

“Whatever we do today, for the little lives that we touch, we need to let them know that we love them, and ‘show them all the beauty they possess inside’,” Cooke-Sterling added, quoting the late songstress Whitney Houston. “Praise your students, and tell them they can make a difference. Believe in them and help them to believe in themselves.”

Cooke-Sterling, who taught grades one through four at Somerton Primary and also served as a coordinator for Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) events, received a framed citation from the school and a special presentation from the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) for her years of selfless service as an educator.

During the evening’s proceedings, tributes to Cooke-Sterling’s fortitude and impact as a role model came pouring in from colleagues and well-wishers, including Somerton Primary’s deputy head girl, Darla Jenkins, who lauded her former teacher as a stern, but caring and consistent class teacher.

“It is a great pleasure to say that we must recognise, respect and appreciate all the valuable skills and knowledge you have imparted to your present and past students, and we thank you for all your efforts and hard work. On behalf of my schoolmates, I express our sincerest gratitude to you for your contribution to the educational programmes and development of the Somerton Primary and Infant School,” said Jenkins.

“I can remember that when I was a student in your class, you were a fun teacher, but sometimes very firm, especially when it comes to our school-work and homework. You were strict, but generous, loving, caring and disciplined, and you always made sure we understood the topics we had difficulties understanding,” Jenkins added.

Keynote speaker Dr Michelle Pinnock, the regional director for the Ministry of Education’s Region Four, praised Cooke-Sterling for her lasting positive impact on her students.

“We will never be able to compensate you for your impact, as you have left a legacy that will live on even after you have left this Earth. Let us learn from our colleague, Phyllis Cooke-Sterling, and let us learn to make the moments count, as moments last for a second, but these moments make memories,” said Pinnock.

“Our honoree used her moments, created many memories, and has left a memory at Somerton Primary School. Our honouree has modelled a life where she has created meaningful memories,” Pinnock added.

Onex Bowen, immediate past president of the JTA’s St James chapter and a past student of Somerton Primary, likewise commended Cooke-Sterling’s lengthy tenure and determined stance in the education sector.

“We see where many of our other colleagues have dropped out before retirement, but I know Mrs Sterling is a person of faith and the JTA salutes this dedicated teacher. You have no doubt left an indelible mark, and we thank you for all you have done, as you will never be forgotten and you have taught your students what really matters,” said Bowen.

