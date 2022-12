ARC Manufacturing Limited brought cheer to over 70 students at the Dupont Primary & Infant School during its Christmas treat at the Olympic Way institution recently. The initiative showered students with toys, food, goodie bags, and other titbits, but it was their meet-and-greet with Santa Clause that stole the show. K2-2 student Shiloh Britton beamed with joy as he excitedly accepted his gift from Chairman Norman Horne during the day’s activities.