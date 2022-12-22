Social media users let down by Devon House ‘spruce up’

A beautification project undertaken by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) at one of Jamaica's historic landmarks, Devon House, has received major blowback from persons on social media.

Many persons, mainly Jamaicans who treasure the property which was the architectural dream of Jamaica's first black millionaire, George Stiebel, have expressed outrage at how the developers have reduced the green spaces with bricks and concrete.

A tweet with a photograph of the courtyard of the St Andrew property from councillor for the Mona division, Andrew Bellamy, has received over 500 quote tweets with persons expressing their opinions on whether the green spaces should have been altered.

"Mixed opinions have been expressed re the renovations taking place at Devon House. I stopped by today and was impressed. This is a much-needed upgrade that will enhance & preserve the royalty of the space. It flows better, welcomes heavy foot traffic, and is very inviting," Bellamy tweeted.

Some of the quote tweets in response stated:

"I hate this so much when unnuh done the whola Jamaica pave over." - @miIayonce

"I fail to believe or accept that your post is sincere. This is a travesty. I hope these changes will be reversed in the near future." - @butterstreete

"It will be the new communal public space in the heart of the city. It will be the city's new living room. Naysayers will be impressed when it is done. Some just can't see the vision. Others just can't manage change well." - @Zemi66

"I am at a lost as to what could have impressed you about this. Is it the colour of the bricks or the absence of greenery or just the open space? This is a disgrace to be absolutely honest." - @leacroft_forden

"Could've done better with the green space to be honest. Can u imagine the heat on the bricks in the summer?" - @RetiredTroll_

"The beautiful greenery has been replaced by lifeless hardness… imo this is a mistake. Kingston done hot already and all we keen on doing is removing green spaces." - @TimSim_Tatz

"Looks great!" - @peterissaja

In March when Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, broke ground to undertake the beautification project, he noted that Devon House holds a significant place in the history of Kingston and St Andrew, as it boasts one of the largest recreational green spaces and the location generates tremendous interest as the house has been well preserved to accommodate guided tours.

He said the beautification project was aimed at positioning Kingston, particularly Devon House, “as the gastronomy centre of the Caribbean.”

- Ainsworth Morris

