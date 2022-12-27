Abrupt end to Sting 2022

As Sting 2022 looked to wind down and the crowd anticipated performances from Valiant and Kraft and were waiting for Skeng and Jahshii to hit the stage, the event ended abruptly.

Minutes after 6 a.m., the stage was invaded by persons who were not booked to perform, and the area became tense as thuggery threatened to take over.

Police and the hangers-on of the artistes shuffled, forcing the officers to draw their weapons and send barriers crashing down and patrons scampering and ducking for cover.

However, no shots were fired.

As patrons poured out of the venue into the parking lot, breakout 2022 star Valiant entertained the audience with a quick a cappella rendition of Top Flyt and C.A.L.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"We find ways fi entertain di people dem same way because a dat wi get pay fi do. So wi just a stay focus and entertain through any likkle obstacle, any likkle war, any likkle ting like dat," Valiant told The Gleaner about his impromptu performance.

He said he was disappointed that he did not get to share his new releases with the audience.

"Mi neva get fi fully perform fi mi people dem how mi wah fi perform, the new song dem fi 2023, but wi deh yah still a do it. The officer dem a cooperate with wi and a deal wid the right ting, suh you know wi just a do it and a stay focus."

Dancehall artiste Jahshii also greeted fans in the parking lot, stopping to take photos as he prepared to leave the venue.

entertainment@gleanerjm.com