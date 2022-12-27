Immigration Corner | How do I apply for a super visa?

Dear Miss Powell,

I am a Canadian citizen and I want my mom to stay with me until I can hear back from IRCC (Immigration and Citizenship Canada) about my application to sponsor her. Can I now apply for a super visa or a regular visa for her? Are there special things I need to include to apply for a super visa?

OM

Dear OM,

Parents and grandparents of Canadian permanent residents or citizens can apply for what the IRCC calls a ‘super visa’. This allows a parent or a grandparent to visit his/her children and grandchildren for a period of more than six months at a time and up to five years without leaving Canada. An individual with a super visa will be authorised to visit multiple times for a period of 10 years.

One of the major differences between the application for a regular visitor visa and a super visa is that that there will be medical and security checks, and there are additional checks that will be done to ensure that your mother qualifies.

Your mother will need to first establish that she is a genuine visitor, that she will not work when she is visiting you, and that she will return to her country voluntarily at the end of the time granted or apply for an extension of time, if she requires it.

The key will be to show that she has greater ties to her home country than in Canada that will inspire her to return at the end of the time that is granted. Such ties may include ownership of property, savings, investments, motor vehicle, community involvement, and other dependent or family members who reside in her home country.

One of the critical requirements is that your mother would be subject to medical and security checks to ensure that she is not a threat to other Canadians and will not become a burden to you nor the Canadian government. She will also need to present her biometric information, which means giving her fingerprint and photograph at the visa application office.

Other requirements

To be eligible for a super visa, your mother must have a signed letter of invitation that also includes an undertaking to be fully responsible for her during the time that she visits. The letter must detail the number of persons living in your household. You must also include a copy of your tax returns and evidence that you are a citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

Your mother will also need to submit proof that she has purchased in full, or has arranged to pay in instalments, for medical insurance from a Canadian insurance company. It must have a minimum coverage of CDN$100,000 and must cover healthcare, hospitalisation and expenses associated with an emergency return to her country, if necessary. This proof must be presented to the border security officers on your entry into Canada.

If you have additional questions concerning this or other immigration concerns, please contact us to schedule a telephone or a Zoom consultation.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com.

