Coast guard rescues seven after boat sinks

Guyana (CMC):

Members of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard rescued a boat captain and six crew members after their vessel sank on Tuesday off the Essequibo Coast.

The men were saved during a search and rescue operation that began around 11:30 a.m., in response to a sighted distress signal.

The response vessel and team were immediately deployed to the location and six crew members of the vessel, Lady Shaneeza, were pulled to safety from a life raft.

They told the coast guard officers that their vessel, which was on its way back from Trinidad after departing Guyana earlier this month, had encountered extreme bad weather and sank. They also reported that another crew member had drifted, wearing a life jacket.

An aerial search by Roraima Airways was launched to assist in the effort.

The missing crew member, 57-year-old Christopher Williams, was found after drifting for more than 19 hours.

He was rescued about four nautical miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River and transported by ambulance to the Charity Hospital.