MP warns against speeding on new Junction road

Junction, St Mary:

Motorists who were forced to traverse the treacherous roadway from Junction in St Mary to Kingston will now be able to enjoy a smooth road surface following the completion of improvement works along that corridor.

Major patching and restoration in some areas, including sections of Broadgate and Mason Yard which started in November, is now completed, allowing for a smooth road surface for motorists.

Member of Parliament (MP) for South East St Mary Dr Norman Dunn told The Gleaner that the long-awaited restoration works on the roadway leading through the Junction has been completed and that motorists will now be able to enjoy a much better driving experience from Annotto Bay into Kingston without having to encounter potholes

“It is a new look and I am happy that despite the many complaints from motorists, they were rather patient and tolerant, and now they are enjoying a much smoother ride,” said Dunn.

“The actual works included the repaving of sections of the roadway and major patching in some sections. I am urging the motorists, especially taxi men, not to speed along that section of the roadway, even though it is a much smoother surface, but to instead drive at a controlled speed. Too many lives have been lost as a result of motor vehicle accidents since the start of this year along our roadways. So motorists can expected a smooth ride from Kingston into Annotto Bay via the Junction,” he added.

One taxi operator, Jason Marsh, who plies the Annotto Bay to Kingston route, said that he is happy that the road surface has been improved and that it will allow for not only a smooth ride, but it will definitely take a shorter time to get to and from any destination along that roadway.

“I drive fast sometimes, but I drive carefully with my passengers. There is no need for anyone to race pon di new road and kill off di people dem, and possibly yuhself. Just drive at a speed where you can control the vehicle. So mi a warn all di ‘shotta’ driver dem, just teck it easy,” he warned.

Approximately three kilometres of roadway underwent major rehabilitation, and several pipelines which were either damaged or dislocated were fixed. Additionally, several drain, curve and channel were constructed to keep water from settling on the road when it rains heavily.