Those who left us in 2022 - Pt1

As the country began recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaicans

mourned the deaths of dozens of exemplary individuals throughout 2022. Among those who left us were cherished broadcasters, sportsmen and women, entertainers, theatre practitioners, stellar public servants, members of the business community, promising youth and a supercentenarian. Let us reflect on the contributions of our Jamaicans who served well and have left behind rich legacies.

MEDIA

1. Barbara Gloudon

A doyenne of radio and theatre, Gloudon dedicated six decades of her 87-year life to radioland and the National Pantomime. As host of Radio Jamaica’s flagship daytime talk show ‘Hotline’, Gloudon became a dominant force in broadcast journalism. Gloudon, who died on May 11, was inducted into the Order of Jamaica in 1992 and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Letters by The University of the West Indies 11 years later. As an executive of the Little Theatre Movement, Gloudon put in untold hours of coordination, leading to the curtain going up each Boxing Day on another pantomime. She wrote many pantomimes, including River Mumma and the Golden Table, Nuff an Plenty, and The Pirate Princess.

2. Francois St Juste

Francois St Juste, whose baritone voice and trademark “Good morning, Jamaica!” roused morning-radio listeners, bade his goodbye on August 29. The 60-year-old broadcaster had been ailing for more than two weeks in hospital. He forged a sterling career in media, spanning 38 years, and was co-host of the weekday morning show ‘Sunny Side Up’ with Paula-Anne Porter Jones on Radio Jamaica 94 FM until the time of his passing. Credited for transforming FAME 95 FM, St Juste positioned the station as the party capital of Jamaican radio and burnished its brand with road shows, beach parties, and a merchandise line. The late broadcaster was known for his innovativeness, expertise in project planning, and was also a talent spotter for media professionals.

3. Leonie Forbes

On October 25, Jamaica lost a theatre icon and pioneering voice in television and radio. Leonie Forbes, 85, was one of the first voices on the radio as an announcer in 1955 on the now-defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation. She played leading roles in twelve pantomimes and has acted in plays such as Sea Mama, The Rope and the Cross, and Old Story Time. She received the Order of Distinction (Officer Class) from the Government of Jamaica in 1980, the Silver Musgrave Medal and the Centenary Medal. Forbes travelled extensively to perform, usually to critical acclaim, visiting theatre houses in the Caribbean, North and Latin America, Europe and Africa. She authored Re-entry into Sound, along with Alma Mock-Yen, which is a standard text used to train broadcasters across the Caribbean.

4. Winston ‘Babatunde’ Witter

Winston Witter, who is described as the most impactful radio talk-show host of the late 20th century, died of cirrhosis at the University Hospital of the West Indies on February 16. He was 64. Witter, who was also an academic and columnist, is remembered for the resilience he displayed following a life-threatening road accident in 1998 which left him with severe head injuries and loss of memory. For more than 30 years, he worked in media at the J amaica Daily News, The Gleaner, the Jamaica Record, the Sunday Herald, JBC Radio, KLAS FM and BESS FM, among others.

5. Henry ‘Busha’ Stennett

Veteran broadcaster Henry Stennett, whose distinct voice filled any room, died at home on December 11. The 70-year-old had been ailing for some time. The majority of his more than three decade career in radio was spent at RJR 94 FM, now Radio Jamaica. Stennett served as presenter, supervisor of off-air staff, executive producer of RJR 94 FM and programme director. His voice was a hallmark in many Jamaican homes for years on the ‘Evening People Show’ and through the ‘Roving Report’ with morning traffic updates aboard The Wise Eye company helicopter.

PRIVATE SECTOR

6. Pat Wright

A warrior until the end. Wright, a six-time cancer survivor, beat breast cancer three times, colon cancer twice, and bone cancer once. The 69-year-old’s cancer returned, causing her to be ailing for months, and in and out of hospital, until she passed on March 29. Wright was hailed by many as a motivational force because of her heroic battle with cancer. The Montego Bay-based businesswoman was a hair stylist and designer, and also managed the Sunset Group Spas. Wright is the second legal adoption in Jamaica, and decided to pay it forward by adopting a little boy in the 1990s.

7. Anthony ‘Tony Dillion’ Lewin

Montego Bay businessman Anthony Lewin passed away in hospital on August 19 after a long period of illness. He was a member of the Jamaica Labour Party and a former candidate for St James West Central. Lewin is remembered as a committed businessman who earned the respect of his colleagues over several decades.

8. Dr Marshall Hall

Marshall Hall was a prominent Jamaican businessman who was most recognised for his association with the Jamaica Producers Group Limited, where he served as director for over 40 years and as group managing director for 27 years. He died on November 22 at 88 years old. He is published extensively in the world’s leading academic journals in the fields of microeconomics and institutional economics. Hall also held numerous corporate directorships and served as board chairman in a wide range of institutions in the public, private, academic and non-profit sectors locally and internationally.

ENTERTAINMENT

9. Gladstone ‘Gladdy’ Parker

Veteran sound system owner and selector Gladstone Parker of Wild Bunch Disco died on February 19. Gladdy, who was diabetic, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 and had been undergoing treatment. The avid record collector had received chemotherapy, radiation treatment, and had undergone a surgery. Gladdy started the sound in 1963 with George Phillpotts and Charles Kennedy. Wild Bunch enjoyed a reputation for consistent musical excellence in Jamaica and internationally. He was honoured by various organisations for his sterling contribution to the Jamaican music scene.

10. James ‘Winston’ Samuels

Musician and former member of The Aces, James Samuels, died in January from COVID-19. He was 78. Samuels was part of some of the most iconic ska, reggae and rocksteady productions as a member of Desmond Dekker’s backing band, The Aces, including the 1968 hit single, Israelites. It was the first Jamaican-produced single to earn the number one spot on the British charts and also ranked number nine on the American Billboard charts, amassing sales of over two million, but Samuel never received his rightful royalties.

11. Donald ‘Tabby Diamond’ Shaw

A drive-by shooting claimed the life of lead singer of the iconic trio, Mighty Diamonds, on March 29. Shaw, 67, a singer and songwriter, dedicated five decades of his life to music. The Mighty Diamonds are responsible for some of reggae music’s anthems, including Pass The Kutchie, Right Time, I Need A Roof and Heads Of Government. The reggae trio was conferred with the Order of Distinction in 2021 for their contribution to the development of Jamaican music.

12. Fitzroy ‘Bunny Diamond’ Simpson

Mere days after the death of Tabby Diamond, Bunny Diamond, founding member of the iconic singing group, Mighty Diamonds, died on April 1. Simpson had been ailing for some time. The reggae trio are the oldest group in the history of reggae music and in 2021 was conferred with the Order of Distinction for their contribution to the development of Jamaican music. Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson is the only surviving member of the group.

1 3. George Hunter

George Hunter, a founding member of the roots reggae group The Ovationz, passed away on July 30 in Queens, New York. He was 66. Hunter fell in love with music while working at an electronics store when he was still a student at Kingston College. Along with his friends, Melvin Trustee and Trevor Flowers, they formed the Banana Boys, which was known for the song Chi Chi Bam Bam. The Ovationz was formed years later and the group hit with the song Shy Girl, which was also popular in England in the 1980s.

14. Trevor Nairne

Trevor Nairne, a Jamaican theatre titan and master behind Easy Street a popular musical comedy, transitioned on May 22 at 73 years old. He directed some of Jamaica’s most successful plays in the last three decades, which include Ecstasy, Intermission, Friends, The Last Stand, Oliver and Pinochio and Breadfruit Kingdom. In 2010, he was conferred with the Order of Distinction for his contribution to the development of Jamaican theatre and was also the recipient of several Actor Boy Awards.

15. Leonardo ‘Merciless’ Bartley

The sudden passing of dancehall entertainer Merciless, on July 19 jolted the entertainment fraternity. The 51-year-old was found unresponsive at a motel on Walker Avenue in Kingston, and his autopsy report was deemed inconclusive. Merciless is known for hits, including Old Gallis, Gal Gizada, and Momma Cooking, an ode to his mother’s culinary skills.