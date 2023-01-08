A distinguished elder and prayer warrior laid to rest

Hundreds turned out yesterday for the thanksgiving service to celebrate the life of Sedley Ridley Gibson at the Buff Bay United Church in Buff Bay, Portland.

Saluted as a pillar of the Rock Hall community in Portland, the elder and prayer warrior passed away on December 11, 2022.

Gibson served as chairman of the Rock Hall Primary School board and vice-chairperson of the Mount Gracious United Church, of which he was an elder.

Yesterday, he was hailed by the Mount Gracious United Church as a visionary, a man of God, and a very patient and tolerant person who was always willing to assist, while giving his all in service of those who were in need.

Justice of the peace and principal of Rock Hall Primary School, Ponceta Flemmings, spoke about the caring attitude of Gibson, who she remembered as a cheerful and caring individual, passionate about serving and always seeking to make a difference in the lives of others.

“I first met him in 2002 while he was council rep on the school board. He was kind, honest, and straightforward,” Flemmings shared in her tribute.

“He was never absent or late for any school function. He served as vice-chairman up until his retirement and he made regular visits to the school. He was always seen having regular sessions with the boys, even on the steps of his shop. He was also very concerned about school and he would ask about everybody. He was a very caring person.”

Sedley Ridley Gibson is survived by widow Dorett, six children, three sisters, 20 grandchildren, eight great-grand children, and other relatives and friends.

He was the father of Burchell Gibson, deputy general manager of the Gleaner Company Media Limited, and manager of the Print, Plant and Circulation Department.

The family patriarch was laid to rest at the family plot in Industry District, Portland.

