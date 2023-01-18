Body of man found in bushes

The body of a man was discovered in bushes adjacent to the Spanish Town bypass and Salt Pond Road at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The deceased, identified by his brother, Winston Parkes, as Isaiah Atkinson, was discovered with his throat slashed and what appeared to be multiple chop wounds over his body.

Parkes, who says he lives within walking distance of Atkinson’s dwelling, told The Gleaner that it is customary for him to speak with his brother every night. After not hearing from him late Monday, he went in search of him Tuesday morning and stumbled on the gruesome sight.

“Mi decide to go look fi him so mi turn in the bush and mi see like some old clothes and mi look little more and mi see him belly with him tripe come and then mi see him head but mi couldn’t manage it so mi call one man weh him link with,” the distraught Parkes recounted.

“Him handicap, mi sey mi feel it to mi bone, you would cry shame a the person who do this, mi brother lively, him no trouble nobody,” he added.

The incident triggered a reprisal, with neighbours setting fire to a shack belonging to a man who was accused of being responsible for Atkinson’s death.

However, the St Catherine North police have not listed the man as a suspect in the murder.

In a recent Gleaner article, the man who lived in the wooden shack had expressed a desire to start a business to earn a living for himself.