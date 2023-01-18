Gas, diesel prices going up $4.50

Motorists will pay $4.50 more for gas and diesel when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $163.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $167.39 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil will sell for $208.84 per litre, while ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $216.77 per litre.

The price of Kerosene will also go up by $4.50 per litre, with that fuel to sell for $214.55.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $65.05, while butane will sell for $73.14 per litre, after a similar increase.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

