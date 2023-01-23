Jamaica to seek FBI help with alleged SSL fraud

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke today disclosed that Jamaica has sought assistance from the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other international partners to assist with the probe of the alleged multimillion-dollar fraud at investment first Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

More than 40 investors, including a company linked to Usain Bolt, have been defrauded.

It is reported that some $3 billion have been fleeced from the investors.

"This is a body blow to Jamaica and has the unfortunate impact of tarnishing Jamaica's global reputation," said Clarke at a press conference this afternoon.

"This time must be different ...there will be full transparency in this matter; no stones will be left unturned," he added.

Clarke said that the government will ensure the SSL investigation will dispel suspicions that white-collar crimes are treated lighter.

