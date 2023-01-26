JMEA optimistic about economic growth

The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) says it is optimistic that Jamaica will experience growth in the economy in 2023.

At the same time, the association also expects that inflation will be contained within the low single digits.

It notes that inflation declined in November and December last year.

The running rate for the point-to-point (December 2021 – December 2022) was 9.4% and the running rate for the fiscal year-to-date (April 2022 – December 2022) was 6.2%, it pointed out.

The running rate is of less importance than the current rates for November and December.

The current rates indicate the likely direction of inflation while the running rates are historic and less relevant.

The association is of the view that there will be a dramatic reduction in inflation if the current low rates continue into 2023.

The JMEA says that amid improvements in external factors and ongoing global uncertainties, it is optimistic that the country recording economic growth this year.

