Johnson Smith calls for international action against illegal gun trade

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith has reiterated Jamaica's call for a concerted international effort against the illegal trade in firearms.

Speaking at the Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Johnson Smith argued that security continues to be a concern for the region and has worsened due to illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons.

“Gun violence continues to be particularly problematic in countries like Jamaica that do not manufacture weapons. Jamaica, therefore, supports CELAC's Special Declaration on the Need to Combat Illicit Trafficking of Firearms, their Parts, Components and Ammunition, proposed by Mexico, and which is aligned with our commitment to curb the proliferation and availability of illicit firearms that contribute to the high levels of violence and insecurity within the region,” said Johnson Smith, who was representing Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the summit.

With regard to climate change, Johnson Smith expressed disappointment in the failure of developed countries to honour their commitments to cut emissions.

The minister encouraged CELAC to “continue to reinforce greater solidarity and cooperation in climate resilience and disaster risk management.”

She also urged CELAC to support CARICOM countries' calls for a new international financial architecture aligned with the SDGs, and a multidimensional vulnerability index that supports sustainable development.”

In terms of regional self-sufficiency, Johnson Smith noted that “through the ECLAC Health Self-Sufficiency Plan for Latin America and the Caribbean, and the CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security, CELAC has been able to leverage self-reliance in producing vaccines, improving competitiveness and in working towards the Eradication of Hunger in 2025.”

Johnson Smith also expressed Jamaica's appreciation and commendations for Argentina's presidency of CELAC.

At the same time, she noted the historic significance of the assumption of St Vincent and the Grenadines of the Pro-Tempore Presidency of CELAC.

