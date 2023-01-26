Two men shot and killed, another injured at St James bar

Two men were shot and killed by armed men in Tucker, St James, on Thursday afternoon.

The St James police have not yet released their identities.

Another man who was also shot and injured in the incident is being treated at hospital.

It's reported that about 2 p.m., the men were at a car wash and bar in the Tucker community when a motor vehicle drove up and two men entered the establishment.

The men reportedly brandished handguns and sprayed the area with bullets, shooting all three men.

The gunmen then escaped in the waiting motor car, while the wounded men were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where two of them were pronounced dead.

Nine people have been murdered in the parish of St James since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

