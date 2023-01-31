St Elizabeth cop under investigation over alleged rape while on duty

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is now investigating a report of rape and robbery allegedly committed by one of its members while on duty in St Elizabeth.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Monday in Black River.

The policeman and three other cops who were on duty with him are in custody.

The case is currently being investigated by the JCF's Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB), the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), and the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The JCF says the report is being taken seriously by the Police High Command and is being treated with the utmost urgency.

It says the high command is awaiting the outcome of what it expects will be a speedy and thorough probe by the relevant investigative bodies.

The JCF is assuring the public that such allegations are taken seriously and that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

