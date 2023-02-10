Former state minister Delano Franklyn has died

Former minister of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Delano Franklyn has died.

Franklyn, 63, died at home early this morning.

He had been ailing since last August when he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Franklyn, a former People's National Party senator, had been in and out of hospital since September.

In September, there was a public appeal for blood.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.