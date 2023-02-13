Warmington recommends converting Barton Post Office to police post

The member of parliament for St Catherine South Western, Everald Warmington, said Barton Post Office should be converted to a police post.

“I have recommended that the Barton Post Office compound be retrofitted into a police post, I think that it is ideally located to use as such,” Warmington said, “It was built during his first as MP in 1981, and it has not fulfilled any useful purpose, therefore it best that the police take it over.”

Warmington made the remarks on February 10, during the launch of United Service Fund’s universal WiFi access, which was commissioned in Barton district in St Catherine.

“There are 42,000 voters within the constituency, which doesn’t appear as big as others, but I am pleased with the support,” he said.

He also said that the proposed police post would ensure the safety of residents.

The veteran politician hinted at retirement, saying he wanted to leave behind a solid legacy. He also endorsed security as paramount importance to the development within the constituency.

It was the consensus that the post can help to deal with crime control within the Old Harbour subdivision.

Meanwhile deputy superintendent of police for the Old Harbour subdivision, Mark Harris, said the addition of the post would improve efficiency and response time.

“We (the police) need to have a broad-based approach to how we serve our residents and Barton is properly located, so I do support the suggestion that it would be a great addition to us,” DSP Harris said.

Resident of the community said they were affected by migrant criminals, therefore the proposed police post is welcome.

Barton is surrounded by several communities, such as Red Ground, Bamboo Ridge, among others.