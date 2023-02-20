Gov’t committed to establishing Reggae Hall of Fame Museum

The Government is committed to establishing a state-of-the-art Reggae Hall of Fame Museum and Performance Arts Centre in Kingston.

This undertaking was given by Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange.

“I have heard the calls for a world-class reggae hall of fame and performance arts centre, and I assure you that the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is committed to fulfilling this vision,” she said.

Her remarks were delivered by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Denzil Thorpe, during the opening of the 2022 International Reggae Poster Contest (IRPC) exhibition at the National Gallery of Jamaica, downtown Kingston, on Sunday.

The contest, which was launched in December 2011, is the brainchild of late graphic designer Michael 'Freestyle' Thompson and Greek counterpart, Maria Papaefstathiou, with the goal of establishing a museum.

Grange said the contest was the co-founders' first step towards launching the museum and raising funds for the Alpha Institute (Alpha Boys' School) in Kingston.

“The poster contest also honours the legacy of the Alpha Boys' School, which has played a foundational role in the development of Jamaican popular music,” she added.

Minister Grange congratulated the top-100 entrants in the 2022 contest, and commended the winner, Greek illustrator, Vasilis Grivas, who designed a poster titled, 'Nanny of the Maroons'.

She said Grivas' depiction evoked Nanny's role as a nurturer who sheltered her people.

“Coming from Greece, with its long tradition of epic poetry and drama, Vasilis certainly understands Nanny's legendary heroism. I congratulate him and the other top winners for graphically portraying Jamaican culture with such passion,” Grange said.

She added: “In your own posters, you have vividly demonstrated your love for the Jamaican people, and for that we give thanks.”

Grange also praised Maria Papaefstathiou for her tireless work in sustaining the contest over the past seven years.

