More men reporting domestic abuse to cops – Chambers

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clifford Chambers has disclosed that more men are stepping forward to report cases of domestic violence against them by their spouses.

Over the years, several men have shied away from making such reports, fearing it would diminish their macho image.

In welcoming this new development, Chambers, who heads the police’s Area One, described it as a step in the right direction but did not provide data to support his claim.

Domestic violence is the misuse of power by one person against another to exert control in a relationship. It often entails violence and other forms of abuse. This violence can take the form of physical assault, psychological abuse, social abuse, financial abuse, or sexual assault.

“Domestic violence is more prevalent among women, but what we realise is that men are more emboldened to report it,” said Chambers, in reference to the new trend. “Not that it was not happening before, and for that, I am grateful.”

Chambers, who was speaking at the closing session of a domestic violence intervention workshop at the Calvary Baptist Church in Montego Bay last Friday, said the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is presently seeking out persons from communities across the island to join the campaign against domestic violence.

“Believe me, you all have been specifically selected because we are looking for persons who can carry the message,” Chambers told the participants at the workshop. “The construct of the trickle-down effect is what we are looking forward to and based on the confidence with which you have all expressed what you have learned, I am confident that the message will be spread, and the effects will be as our coordinator [Novelette Grant] expects.”

Chambers noted that in 2022, there were several murders locally that were a direct result of domestic violence.

“Last year, there were 27 murders that were directly attributed to domestic violence, but what we’ve also learned is that other major crimes, far more than 27 [people] were directly impacted or as a result of domestic violence,” said Chambers.

Seven months ago, The Gleaner reported that there was an almost 100 per cent increase in the number of Jamaicans who reported experiencing domestic abuse or violence over the previous five years, citing an increase in cases from just over 4,000 to close to 8,000.

