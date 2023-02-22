Man charged over fatal stabbing, robbery of passengers in taxi

The police have charged a man in connection with a fatal robbery of passengers in a taxi on Port Royal Street in Kingston earlier this month.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyrone Millwood, otherwise called 'Russian,' has been charged with murder, two counts of robbery with aggravation and kidnapping.

The incident happened on the night of Saturday, February 11.

The police report that about 10 p.m., Millwood and his two accomplices were posing as passengers in a taxi.

The taxi picked up three passengers and the men proceeded to rob them.

According to the police, a struggle ensued and one of the passengers was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Millwood and his accomplices then abandoned the vehicle.

The police was alerted and upon their arrival, Millwood was seen sitting close to the vehicle.

He was arrested.

He was subsequently charged on Monday, February 20 after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalised.

