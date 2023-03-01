Rusea’s alumni donate $400,000 to institution

WESTERN BUREAU:

Principal of the Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Donna Anderson, has commended the 1981 alumni for its steady support of the school over the past three years, with its latest being the donation of $400,000 and a hospitality tent to boost the school’s sports programme.

She said the gifts would be well utilised.

“As a school, we are quite appreciative of our alumni support because as anyone would have realised, in education, we are challenged with having extracurricular activities. This donation will help us to be able to provide for some of the needs of our students in terms of their sporting activities.”

Garth Grant, chairman of the group of 1981 graduates, said the group considered the gifts an appropriate giveback for the school’s positive impact on their lives. “We deem it a pleasure to be in a position to present these funds and gift to the institution that made us into the persons we are today,” he said.

“We are presenting them with these donations in the hope that it will help in grooming today’s students into the leaders they ought to be (for) tomorrow’s society.”

He said the group chose to turn over the funds, which had been raised from a barbecue that was staged in December 2022, to the school’s sports programme. He said the barbecue was a major success, which has prompted the group to make it an annual affair, which will be staged in December.

“We are in the track and field season now, so the funds can be used primarily with assisting in that area, and whatever is left for the upcoming football season,” said Grant.

This latest financial contribution from the class of 1981 to their alma mater is the second in recent years.

In 2021, the group built a ‘Peace Garden’ on the school’s Campus One. The project comprised special fencing, decorating, and furnishing. It is now used by teachers and students as an area to relax and meditate.