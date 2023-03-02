Councillor for Islington division Lincoln Dixon has died

The People's National Party (PNP) has been plunged into mourning following the death of Councillor Lincoln Dixon Thursday morning.

Dixon was the party's standard bearer for the Islington division in St Mary and was also the sitting chairman of Region Two.

PNP President Mark Golding, in offering his condolence to family members, said that the party is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Dixon, as it was only last Saturday that Dixon buried his son.

"So the news of his passing early this morning is particularly mournful. He was a wonderful colleague, and a much-loved and dedicated representative of the people. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Golding said.

- Gareth Davis

