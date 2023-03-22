Police to meet with stakeholders in Portmore amid security concerns

The St Catherine South police division is to convene a meeting on Thursday with key stakeholders in Portmore to discuss security concerns.

The talks come against the background of heightened tension in the municipality arising from gun attacks on security guards attempting to service automated teller machines (ATMs) at banks.

On Sunday, three guards and a driver from Beryllium Limited and their vehicle came under heavy attack at the Scotiabank.

The thieves made off with more than $20 million in cash.

Less than a month ago, gunmen attacked another Beryllium team that was attempting to service ATMs at the nearby JN Bank at the Portmore Pines plaza, leaving a security guard dead and two others injured.

The robbers made off with $10 million in cash.

Head of the police division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips said progress is being made in both investigations.

"A case review, which involved key investigators, has taken place with some of the best minds within the Jamaica Constabulary Force supported by personnel from the criminal investigation headquarters," Phillips said.

"I don't want residents to lose hope because of Sunday's incident, which I will say was a near miss in terms of the proximity of the police and what really happened. These guys are playing with fire, they are certainly playing with fire," he continued.

Phillips said the police are seeking to strengthen their partnership with financial institutions, business owners, and residents as they safeguard their interests.

Responding to concerns that Sunday's attack happened not too far away from the Portmore Police Station, Phillips noted that teams would typically carry out patrols in important areas and that special operation personnel did respond to the incident.

Phillips stated that the particular team that would have had the opportunity for engagement with the criminals met in an accident while on the way to the scene, impacting its response time.

Nevertheless, the St Catherine south police commander disclosed that the police will be reviewing patrol zones in Portmore to ensure better courage of business areas.

While acknowledging resource challenges, Phillips said the police will use an approach that ensures the disruption of activities of criminals, particularly gangs.

Pointing out that there are 18 gangs operating in Portmore, Phillips said these criminal organisations pose serious concerns.

"This is a challenge for the police because it runs across divisional borders," Phillips said.

He appealed for more technology in the form of CCTV cameras along main corridors to assist the police with fighting crime.

- Ruddy Mathison

