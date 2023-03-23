Kingston man charged for double murder, other offences

A Kingston man has been charged by detectives in the Kingston East Division in relation to a double murder and other offences following an incident on Malvern Avenue, Kingston on Friday, March 3.

Twenty-three-year-old Tyreek Johnson, otherwise called 'Ramone' and 'Isis', of Fleet Street, Kingston, was charged for the murders of 26-year-old Malcolm Lowe and 24-year-old Ronaldo Murray on Malvern Avenue.

Johnson was also charged with wounding with intent and breaches of the Firearms Act.

According to the police, at about 10:00 p.m., Lowe, Malcolm and a woman were sitting on Malvern Avenue when they were approached by two gunmen who opened fire at them.

The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Lowe and Murray were pronounced dead and the woman admitted for treatment.

An investigation was launched and on Wednesday, March 15, Johnson was taken into custody and charged in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

